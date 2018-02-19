What's your favourite film directed by Sir Ridley Scott?

Legendary director Sir Ridley Scott has been awarded this year's Bafta Fellowship - the highest accolade handed out by the British Academy.

It recognises an individual's outstanding an exceptional contribution to film. Sir Ridley, who was born in South Shields and at last night's ceremony attributed his success to his time at college in Hartlepool, has an incredible portfolio of work under his name. But which of his films is your favourite? Vote in our poll below to share your views.

The Duke of Cambridge presented Sir Ridley with the award at the Royal Albert Hall, the renowned director was introduced at the ceremony by Sir Kenneth Branagh.

Read more: Sir Ridley Scott praises his old college as he is awarded Bafta fellowship



Amanda Berry OBE, chief executive of Bafta, said: "Ridley Scott is a visionary director, one of the great British filmmakers whose work has made an indelible mark on the history of cinema.

“His passion and unrelenting pursuit of excellence have provided cinema goers with a tantalising range of films, including Alien, Gladiator, Thelma and Louise and Blade Runner.”