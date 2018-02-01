Movies AND TRAILER: Dame Helen Mirren talks Winchester: The House That Ghosts Built

Dame Helen Mirren is back on the big screen in chiller Winchester: The House That Ghosts Built. She tells Gemma Dunn that despite the part she plays, she can’t go and see a horror film...

Dame Helen Mirren may be dipping a tentative toe into the horror genre, but that’s not to say she’s a fan.

“I’m a bit too scared to go and see ghost stories,” she admits with a smile.

“I like a funny ghost story, you know, Ghostbusters or that sort of thing. But serious ghost movies I do get a little hypertension and I hyperventilate.

“Horror films I cannot deal with at all!” quips Mirren, 72.

“But a really well-made ghost story is a wonderful thing.”

It’s a good job, then, Winchester: The House That Ghosts Built is just that. Inspired by true events, the film - directed by The Spierig Brothers - relates the story of Winchester House - a residence that sits on an isolated stretch in San Jose, California, and is dubbed the most haunted house in the world.

Built by Sarah Winchester (Mirren), a bereaved widow and heiress to the Winchester fortune, it is a house that knows no end. Constructed in an incessant 24-hour-a-day, seven-day-a-week mania for decades, it stands seven stories tall and contains hundreds of rooms.

But Sarah is not building for herself, for her niece (Sarah Snook) or for troubled Doctor Eric Price (Jason Clarke). She is building a prison, an asylum for hundreds of vengeful ghosts - some of which have a score to settle.

Marking her first foray into scream queen territory, Mirren was taken by the mystery that surrounds her extraordinary character. “There’s a lot of mythology around Sarah Winchester,” muses the London-born actress. “In her lifetime there was a legend, a mythology that grew around her and the creation of this house.

“She was private, always in her house,” she adds. “You can understand why a mythology started building about her as the house became more extraordinary, more complicated, bigger and bigger.

“It’s very difficult to extricate the truth about her from the mythology.”

In a bid to try, Mirren, who openly stated she does not believe in ghosts, did her own research into those who had worked with her.

“Many different people had different ideas about her,” she notes. “But I believe she was a woman with great empathy, deep feelings [for others]. At the same time, the fortune that she spent on building this house came from the Winchester rifle fortune. So there is an incredible contradiction between the character of the woman and the source of her income.”

One thing Mirren could be sure of, however, was Sarah’s state of dress - an all-black look, comprised of an Edwardian mourning cape, complete with authentic embellishments and a mourning veil.

“Our costumes were absolutely designed for us,” recalls Mirren.

“With mine, it was just repeating the photographs of Sarah and, like the set of the house, they were reproduced as accurately as possible.

“But it’s never fun to wear a corset all day long!”

The Dame is always in demand. This year alone, she has a number of contrasting projects on the go - from anthology film Berlin, I Love You; to crime thriller Anna; and Lasse Hallstrom’s much-anticipated The Nutcracker And The Four Realms.

“I never think of it as reinventing myself,” Mirren says, “because I have always - hopefully - chosen very different things to do, very different projects.

“I hope as an actor, in that sense, I’ve been constantly reinventing myself or at least giving the audience a surprise.”

She certainly has, although since starting her acting career with the Royal Shakespeare Company in 1967, there’s one regal role to which she will forever be associated.

One of the few performers to receive the Triple Crown of Acting, Mirren took home the Academy Award for Best Actress for her incredible portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in The Queen; before going on to receive an Olivier Award and Tony Award for the same starring role in The Audience.

Now headed to Sky and HBO to play Russian Empress Catherine the Great in a mini-series, she is, by all standards, royalty in her field.

Winchester: The House That Ghosts Built is out in cinemas from Friday.