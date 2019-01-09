Lights, camera, action: Short film festival set to return to Sunderland

A bonanza of bite-sized blockbusters will once again be showcased across the city as Sunderland Shorts returns.

Now in its fifth year, the short film festival will be providing a showcase for mini-movie masterpieces across the weekend of May 8 to 12, in 2019.

Delivering more punch than Creed II, more whimsy than Mary Poppins and more heroes than Aquaman, the festival will showcase more than 100 short films and provide a particular focus on young regional talent.

The call is also going out across the globe for submissions from filmmakers, which can be made via the festival website at

https://sunderlandshorts.co.uk



Festival director, Anne Tye, said: “Last year we staged a special, one-off screening for regional students that proved a huge success.

“While Sunderland Shorts will once again maintain its global outlook, attracting filmmakers from across the world, we will be shining a real spotlight on the talent we have here in the North East.

“We are working with the universities of Sunderland, Newcastle and Northumbria and South Tyneside College to collect the very best student short filmmakers the region has to offer, and we couldn’t be more excited about it.”

Audiences will once again be invited to not only enjoy the movies, sent in from all over the world, but also vote for their favourite.

“Sunderland Shorts has established itself as one of the standouts of Sunderland’s cultural calendar, bringing people into the city, showcasing emerging global talent and now providing a real platform for our own emerging talent,” added Anne.

“Once again, we will have a fantastic mix of genres, from animation to thrillers, instant arthouse classics to slapstick comedies, there is something for fans to enjoy.

“I’m certain that once again, the people of the city will turn out in force to show their support and once again fall in love with these mini masterpieces of cinema.”

The festival is organised by Sunderland City Council. Leader, Graeme Miller, said: “It’s great that this festival is becoming a beacon for North East filmmakers, and I’m delighted that the organisers have established such positive links with the region’s universities.

“As a movie fan myself, I love to embrace new genres and what Sunderland Shorts does is provide viewers with an array of different experiences, emotions and viewing experiences in short, bite-sized screenings.

“Hopefully, Sunderland Shorts V will be the most successful festival yet and inspire people to explore short film – it’s surprising how much drama can be packed into 15 minutes.”

The festival was created after organisers Sunderland City Council saw the success of Washington DC’s prestigious and internationally-renowned short film festival, DC Shorts. Sunderland used to work in partnership with the US capital, thanks to the links with Washington Old Town, but Sunderland Shorts is now a stand-alone event organised entirely by the local authority.