Facebook sensation Stephanie Aird to bring Lols Live tour to Sunderland

A social media sensation from Hartlepool is heading out on tour - with dates in Sunderland and Billingham.

Stephanie Aird’s videos of her musings on life have been seen by millions on her Facebook page, and spawned her Lols Live tour shows.

She’s currently touring with her third tour, Extra Mania Show, which will see her perform at venues across the country, including Steels Social Club in Sunderland on April 5 and The Swan in Billingham on May 31.

A former teacher. Stephanie first made a splash on Facebook in 2014 with her brutally honest views on life.

Over the past few years she has built up a huge Facebook following of more than 300,000 thanks to her videos about everything from getting her neighbour’s name wrong to trying to losing weight and complaining about her other half.

She said: “Last year saw me complete my Hot Flush tour, which played to sell-out audiences, and was so enjoyable to do. I am incredibly excited about returning for the Extra Mania Tour.”

Asked what audiences can expect, Stephanie said: “I describe the show as ‘rude, crude, and shocking,’ but in a good way. The advice I can

give is expect the unexpected. From me performing as Lady Gaga, to Miley Cyrus’ Wrecking Ball, there is something for everyone.”

•Tickets for the shows are available at www.wegottickets.com/stephaniesshow.