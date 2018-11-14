Everything you need to know about the closing night at Sunderland Illuminations - which roads are closed and what time the fireworks start

A month-long sparkling spectacular is drawing to a close in Sunderland.

The annual Illuminations and Festival of Light have brought thousands of visitors to the city since its launch last month - and this year's celebrations are set to go out with a bang at the weekend.

Sunderland Illuminations will end on Sunday, with a fantastic fireworks display for the whole family to enjoy.

Still hoping to catch the attraction in its final days, and top off your weekend with a visit to the fireworks?

Here's what you need to know.

The month-long celebration will close on Sunday, November 18.

What time are the Illuminations open and what time do the fireworks start?

The Illuminations are open Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 4pm. The park will close at 9.30pm, with the last entry time at 8.30pm.

The fireworks display will take place on Sunday at 6pm - and it's best viewed from Cliffe Park and all along the seafront.

Can I still visit the Illuminations on Sunday?

A fireworks display will herald the end of Sunderland Illuminations for another year.

Yes, the opening times for the Illuminations will remain the same on Sunday as they have throughout.

What's the best way to get there?

Visitors to Sunderland Illuminations are being encouraged to use the event's Park and Ride service or other public transport to help ease congestion at the seafront.

The Park and Ride is running from Sunderland city centre to the tram shelter on the seafront. Buses are running every 20 minutes from 3.30pm, and every 10 minutes from 5pm.

You can park at St Mary's or Sunniside car parks, with your parking ticket enabling you and up to four passengers to travel free of charge.

On Thursdays, parking is free after 3pm in both car parks and on Sundays parking is a flat-rate £2.

If you wish to travel by Metro, the nearest station are Seaburn - a 20-minute walk away from Roker Park - and Stadium of Light - about a 15-minute walk.

Are there any road closures?

Yes. A range of road closures have taken place throughout each day of the festival from 3.45pm and 9.30pm. These closures can be viewed in full here.

An additional road closure will be in force for the final day of Sunderland Illuminations on Sunday, November 18. Whitburn Road will be closed from 4pm until 9.30pm to manage visitor safety for the fireworks display.

Does it cost?

A visit to the fireworks is free of charge, but those wishing to visit the Illuminations on that day too will be required to buy a ticket online beforehand, and select an entry time. Tickets cost £2 with children under 2 going free.