Would I Lie To You? returns to BBC One tonight - here's what to expect

Popular comedy panel show Would I Lie To You? is making its return to TV screens tonight (Thu 13 Jun), with some hilarious tales in store.

The show, which is hosted by Rob Brydon, will welcome a string of celebrity guests to join team captains Lee Mack and David Mitchell as they share some absurd tales.

Truth or lie?

The show tasks contestants to share ridiculous facts and plausible lies about themselves, which the opposing team must correctly determine if it is the truth or a lie. The team who successfully dupe their opponents the most will rack up the most points and win the game.

Tonight's episode will welcome guest appearances from former MP and 2016 Strictly Come Dancing star Ed Balls, stand-up comedian Jo Brand, ex-Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt, and comedian and writer David Baddiel.

Forced to think quickly on their feet, the show is famed for prompting some hilarious anecdotes.

When is it on TV?

The first episode will air tonight (13 Jun) on BBC One at 8pm.