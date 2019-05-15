WATCH the trailer: X Factor's Matt Terry brings the five-star Madagascar - The Musical to town

Madagascar – The Musical is coming to Hull New Theatrethis half-term with X-Factor winner Matt Terry in the role of Alex the Lion.

Based on the smash DreamWorks animated motion picture, Madagascar – The Musical follows all of your favourite crack-a-lackin’ friends as they escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien’s Madagascar.

Alex the lion is the king of the urban jungle, the main attraction at New York's Central Park Zoo.

He and his best friends – Marty the zebra, Melman the giraffe and Gloria the hippo – have spent their whole lives in blissful captivity before an admiring public and with regular meals provided for them.

Not content to leave well enough alone, Marty lets his curiosity get the better of him and makes his escape – with the help of some prodigious penguins – to explore the world.

Matt said: “I’m having such an amazing time touring in Madagascar the Musical, the audiences have been fantastic.

“The show brings together everything you will know and love from the DreamWorks film with an immense score and amazing sets, costumes and puppets.

“It’s an awesome night out for the whole family and I hope to see you there!”.

Since winning X-Factor, Matt has been non-stop. He’s been recording music all over the world including Miami, LA and Scandinavia.

After a top three hit with Ed Sheeran penned winner’s single When Christmas Comes Around, he released his debut album Trouble in November 2017.

His first single from the album, Sucker For You has had nearly 60 million streams on Spotify.

After Sucker For You, Matt went back to his Spanish childhood by featuring on Enrique Iglesias’s smash single, Subeme La Radio alongside Sean Paul.

Matt’s role in Madagascar has been hailed as a triumphant debut theatre performance, receiving five star reviews across the tour.

Madagascar – The Musical is at:

Hull New Theatre from Tuesday May 29 to Saturday June 1 . There are daily performances at 7pm and matinees at 2pm on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Tickets: 01482 300 306 or visit www.hulltheatres.co.uk

Darlington Hippodrome from Wednesday October 9 to Sunday October 13. There are daily performances at 7pm - except Sunday - and a matinee on Saturday at 2.30pm. Sunday performances are noon and 4pm

Tickets: 01325 405405 or on line here

