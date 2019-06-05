This is when Sunderland band Thieves Of Liberty will play the Fireball: Fuelling The Fire tour

Sunderland band Thieves Of Liberty are set to play in front of thousands of music fans after being chosen to open a prestigious tour.

Last year, they won a battle of the bands competition against other North East acts to secure a place on the main stage of the O2 Academy in Newcastle as part of Fireball’s Fuelling the Fire Tour 2018.

Their performance took the judges by storm, and saw them chosen as the best band out of 10 from nationwide tour dates, to be crowned Fireball’s Hottest Band 2019.

Part of their prize was a place on the bill at every date of this year's tour, and the dates have today been announced.

They will play eight shows in all, starting on Thursday, September 19, in Sheffield, and ending on Saturday, September 28, at Brixton Academy in London.

Among the dates - their first-ever tour - will be a very special return to the scene of their earlier triumph, the O2 Academy in Newcastle, on Tuesday, September 24.

Thieves Of Liberty were named Fireball's Hottest Band of 2019 after winning a nationwide contest.

Fronted by powerhouse vocalist Lidya Balaban, 20, the band will have the audience bouncing around in no time with their singalong tunes, catchy guitar hooks and driving rhythm section.

The rest of the band is Kieran Wilson, 22, bass player Simeon Robson, 28, and drummer Connor Henderson, 22, all from Sunderland.

They have been working on their debut EP, which was recorded at Newcastle College, and their single Medicine Wizard has been well received across social platforms.

and this summer the band will also perform at the Camden Rocks Festival in London.

Sunderland band Thieves Of Liberty have been recording their debut EP at Newcastle College.

Ska-punk legends Less Than Jake and Goldfinger are the headliners, with some very special guests to be announced soon, and DJ Matt Stocks will keep the vibe going between sets.

Fireball UK brand ambassador Matt Reynolds said: "This September we’re embarking on our 4th annual Fireball: Fuelling the Fire Tour. It’s the most outrageous, downright criminally fun and cinnamoniest fortnight of the touring calendar, and we absolutely haven’t relented on the great bands this year.

"We’re incredibly excited to welcome Less Than Jake, Goldfinger, our Hottest Band of 2019: Thieves of Liberty and veteran Fireball Tour DJ Matt Stocks into the fold, as well as some of the UK’s best emerging talent specially handpicked for each show - and one ultra-special secret band that is still to be announced!

"So that’s five bands every night, a live DJ, excellent prize giveaways and as much Fireball as you can cram into your sticky mitts all for just £15 a ticket! Let’s party!”

Thieves Of Liberty will share a stage with Less Than Jake, Goldfinger, a special guest band who have yet to be announced and DJ Matt Stocks on the Fireball: Fuelling The Fire Tour.

The Fireball: Fuelling The Fire dates in full are:

September 19: O2 Academy, Sheffield

September 20: O2 Academy, Leeds

September 21: O2 Academy Birmingham

September 23: O2 Ritz Manchester

September 24: O2 Academy Newcastle

September 25: O2 Academy Glasgow

September 27: O2 Academy Bournemouth

September 28: O2 Academy Brixton

Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 7, priced £15, and, as a first weekend of sale offer, fans can buy five tickets for the price of four until Monday, June 10.