Sunderland favourites The Futureheads have announced a new tour to mark 15 years since their debut.

It has been fifteen years since the Sunderland quartet released their first studio album, the self-titled Futureheads which included the hit singles Hounds of Love and Decent Days and Nights.

The announcement comes as the band gets ready to release its new album “Powers”, the band’s first since 2012’s acapella ‘Rant’.

The new tour, “15 years of the Futureheads”, will be coming to the region on Friday, December 13 2019 at Northumbria University.

Here are the tour dates:

December 6 – London, Electric Ballroom

December 7 – Birmingham, Institute

December 8 – Leeds, Beckett University

December 13 – Newcastle, Northumbria University

December 14 – Glasgow, QMU

December 15 – Manchester, Ritz

Tickets go on sale 9am on Friday June 14, but fans can pre-order on Wednesday June 12 if you also pre-order their new album.

The band, who met at Sunderland College back in 2000, comprises of Ross Millard, Barry Hyde, David ‘Jaff’ Craig and Dave Hyde.

Fans will remember the band performed at BBC Radio One's One Big Weekend, held in Sunderland in 2005 before performing at the Stadium of Light when Sunderland A.F.C. picked up the Championship trophy.

The Futureheads released five albums and numerous hit singles before taking a break from performing. During their hiatus, Dave Hyde became one half of the duo Hyde & Beast, Barry Hyde and David ‘Jaff’ Craig have been teaching, while Ross Millard joined fellow Sunderland band Frankie & The Heartstrings and curates the Summer Streets festival.