Sunderland illustrator captures attention of celebrities including Tyra Banks and Seth Rogan

A Sunderland artist has been drawing compliments from celebrities such as Tyra Banks and Seth Rogen with her illustrations.

Hannah Rich has been sketching famous faces every day as part of popular Instagram challenge, The 100 Day Project, and she’s been attracting the attention of the celebrities she’s featured.

Among the pieces she’s created, the freelance illustrator drew comic actor Seth Rogan, who’s appeared in films such as Donnie Darko, who liked her post on Instagram.

New York Times cartoonist Ed Piksor also took the time to show his appreciation for the drawings of Seth Rogen and actress Margot Robbie.

By Day 12, actress Madeline Brewer approved the artist’s impression of her character on The Handmaid’s Tale, as part of the ongoing social media challenge where creatives can showcase their talents online every day for a hundred consecutive days.

On Day 14, she received further approval from Erika Jayne of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, who is married to the real-life Erin Brockovich attorney Thomas Girardi, and most recently the illustrator drew supermodel Tyra Banks who is the latest star to commend her artistry.

Hannah, who graduated from University of Sunderland in 2017, said: “I never expected to see those names pop up in my notifications, it’s really exciting. I take portrait commissions every day, so this project means a lot of extra drawing but it’s certainly worth it.

“I’ve never exhibited or sold miniature portraits like these before so there is a lot to look forward to when I finish the set.”

To keep up to date with her ongoing 100 Day Project and other work, follow Hannah Rich on Instagram @hannahrichillustrator.

