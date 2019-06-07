Sunderland chancellor Emile Sande announces UK tour with date in North East

University of Sunderland chancellor Emile Sande has announced a UK tour

The Sunderland-born singer, who was appointed to replace Steve Cram at the university last month, announced a string of dates ahead of the release of her much anticipated third album Real Life set for worldwide release September 13 2019 on Virgin/EMI.

The tour will begin in Liverpool on 16 November, with the penultimate date in Newcastle at the O2 City Hall on December 12 before concluding on 13 December in Hull.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 14 June at 9am at https://www.livenation.co.uk/.



Recorded following an intense personal journey of self-doubt and self-discovery, Real Life marks a brand-new chapter and with it a bold, confident and fearless new sound. It’s an extraordinary album and emblematic of an artist emerging defiant and powerful. Feeling attuned with the disenfranchised state of the world, the vision for Real Life is to give people hope and confidence.

Emile’s parents studied together at Sunderland in the 1980s and Emeli was born in the city in 1987.

Speaking after being chosen to be the next chancellor at the University of Sunderland, she said: "Education and music are both central to who I am and I believe that both have the power to change lives for the better. So I am delighted that I can combine my passions in this new role.”