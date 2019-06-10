Sunderland businessmen pull on their Kinky Boots to promote Men's Health Week

Sunderland businessmen have swapped their work shoes for Kinky Boots to highlight the importance of men’s health.

To coincide with Men’s Health Week, which is running from June 10-16, Sunderland Empire and forthcoming show Kinky Boots has teamed up with Sunderland MIND to encourage men to be more open about mental health issues.

Staff from Wearside Audi and Sunderland Empire donning their Kinky Boots

Men from businesses across the region have donned the iconic red boots from the show to shine a light on the campaign to encourage men to talk more openly.

The Kinky Boots campaign has seen staff from Sunderland Empire, Station Taxis, the Empire Cinema, Audi Wearside, Sun FM’s Simon Grundy and Smooth North East’s Steve Colman, try the boots on for size.

One of the first people to don the boots for the campaign was Callum Parker from Sunderland MIND, an independent charity which supports people experiencing emotional or mental health problems.

He said: “Sunderland MIND Men’s Group is a space for men to come and share how their week’s been, what’s going on in their life, or just to have a bit of a natter over a cup of tea or coffee. We ensure a friendly and supportive atmosphere. Men don’t talk as much as they should do about themselves and their wellbeing, and we provide a relaxed space where that can change.”

Bucket collections will be in place at the theatre and all customer donations for the month of June will go to Sunderland MIND to support their vital community projects.

Trevor Hines, managing director, Station Taxis said: “It’s great to see everyone come together for Men’s Health Week. Our industry is predominantly made up of male taxi drivers, so we feel it is important to get involved to generate further awareness around men’s health issues and encourage more men to talk and seek any help they may need related to their health.”

Claire Pickersgill, communications manager, Sunderland Empire said: “It would be great to get even more businesses involved so please get in touch if you’d like to show your support and try the boots for size.”

*Kinky Boots is at Sunderland Empire from June 25 – July 6 2019.