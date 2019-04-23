Spice Girls tribute show to warm up Sunderland crowds ahead of real thing

Didn’t manage to snap up tickets to the Spice Girls or fancy a warm up ahead of the big gig at the Stadium of the Light?

Then get set to spice up your life when Wannabe - The Spice Girls Show heads to Sunderland Empire for one night only on Saturday, May 18.

Formed in 1994, The Spice Girls captured the world’s attention with their debut single Wannabe, which was released on July 8 1996. The single went on to become one of the bestselling singles of all time, topping the charts in 37 countries and selling over six million copies worldwide.

The Spice Girls Show follows the girls’ glittering careers from their first release to their 2012 Olympic Ceremony reunion.

Songs featured include Viva Forever, 2 Become 1, Who Do You Think You Are and new arrangements of the girls’ solo singles - from I Turn To You by Mel C to It’s Raining Men by Geri Halliwell.

•Tickets available from 0844 871 3022.