Spice Girls superfans from Malaga arrived at the Stadium of Light at 8.00am on Thursday, June 6 in hopes to be at the front of the stage to see the Spice Girls perform.

With fifty thousand fans set to be attending the gig, couple Ramon Rodriguez, 34, and Lorena Juan Pinazo, 32, travelled more than 1,200 miles from Malaga to Newcastle to see Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell take to the stage.

Lorena is hoping to see the Spice Girls arrive at the stadium before the concert starts. She said: “I want to be the first in line. If I see them I will fall backwards.”

The couple tried desperately to get tickets for the Spice World tour when they went on sale.

The only tickets they could get were for the Sunderland concert and they have been determined to be in the front row.

They walked from Roker to the stadium and were the first to start the queue but forgot their DNI card so Lorena was left to hold their place in line.

Ramon said: “My girlfriend will kill me if I don’t go back and get it.”

Their tickets were checked around an hour after they arrived to ensure that they were queueing in the right area but they don’t need to begin to get in line until the afternoon.

The concert courtyard opens at 2.00pm with a varied range of food and drink available. The main doors are set to open at 5.00pm.