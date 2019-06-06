Spice Girls in Sunderland: Merchandise prices at the Stadium of Light

Prices on the merchandise stand for the Spice Girls concert at the Stadium of Light.
Prices on the merchandise stand for the Spice Girls concert at the Stadium of Light.
0
Have your say

Merchandise prices have been revealed as stands have been set up outside the Stadium of Light to prepare for the Spice Girls concert today (Thursday, June 6).

T-shirts and wristbands were pinned to the merchandise stands on the morning of June 6 as fans had already started to stand in line.

Final preparation of the merchandise stands for the Spice Girls concert at the Stadium of Light.

Final preparation of the merchandise stands for the Spice Girls concert at the Stadium of Light.

Wristbands – The Spice Girls wristbands come in black with ‘Spice World’ printed on or pink with ‘Friendship Never Ends’ for £5.

Bags – A black tote or a drawstring bag are available with Spice World globes printed on them for £15.

T-shirts – The t-shirts come in black or white from £30 to £45 with different prints including photos of the girls themselves and Spice World logos. There are two choices of kids tees for £25 in yellow or pink.

Hoodies – Hoodies come in black and white with Spice World logos accompanied by a kids version in pink. They range from £40 to £65. There is also an MA1 Bomber Jacket in black with an orange lining and a small, orange Spice Girls logo on the left for £120.

Extras – The tour programmes are £20 with mirror board front and back covers. You can also get a Spice World mug and baby bibs for £15. A Spice World baseball cap will cost you £30 and a logo pin reading ‘Spice’ in multi-colours is £10.

If you aren’t attending you can order this merchandise from the store online at https://store-uk.thespicegirls.com.

SAFC advise against purchasing any unofficial merchandise outside of the stadium.