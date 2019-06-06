Merchandise prices have been revealed as stands have been set up outside the Stadium of Light to prepare for the Spice Girls concert today (Thursday, June 6).

T-shirts and wristbands were pinned to the merchandise stands on the morning of June 6 as fans had already started to stand in line.

Final preparation of the merchandise stands for the Spice Girls concert at the Stadium of Light.

Wristbands – The Spice Girls wristbands come in black with ‘Spice World’ printed on or pink with ‘Friendship Never Ends’ for £5.

Bags – A black tote or a drawstring bag are available with Spice World globes printed on them for £15.

T-shirts – The t-shirts come in black or white from £30 to £45 with different prints including photos of the girls themselves and Spice World logos. There are two choices of kids tees for £25 in yellow or pink.

Hoodies – Hoodies come in black and white with Spice World logos accompanied by a kids version in pink. They range from £40 to £65. There is also an MA1 Bomber Jacket in black with an orange lining and a small, orange Spice Girls logo on the left for £120.

Extras – The tour programmes are £20 with mirror board front and back covers. You can also get a Spice World mug and baby bibs for £15. A Spice World baseball cap will cost you £30 and a logo pin reading ‘Spice’ in multi-colours is £10.

If you aren’t attending you can order this merchandise from the store online at https://store-uk.thespicegirls.com.

SAFC advise against purchasing any unofficial merchandise outside of the stadium.