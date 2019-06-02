Spear of Destiny and Theatre of Hate leader Kirk Brandon is back with The Pack

Post-punk survivor Kirk Brandon is back in the North East this weekend with the group which set him on the road to musical fame.

For though he went on to have a celebrated career with Theatre of Hate and Spear of Destiny, it all began with a band called The Pack.

They were formed in London in 1978, and released just well-received two singles and an EP before splitting up in 1980.

Brandon recalls: "The origins of The Pack started with the original band the Pack of Lies.

"It consisted of myself, old school friend John Fuller and a Scottish drummer called Rab Fae Beith. We rehearsed and got the songs together at John’s uncle’s house in Stanmore.

"The Pack itself was formed sometime in 1978 in Clapham, South London, amongst the punk anarchist scene, set amongst the backdrop of the totalitarian government of Margaret Thatcher – at a time when the country stood at the abyss of total chaos.

"Looking back, the lyrics to the songs were simplistic, aggressive, confused, funny and silly – much like myself at the time.

"Life consisted of trying to survive on the streets and squats of the south London - the whole period was funny, violent and grim all at the same time, and the band mirrored its surroundings – so no excuses made.

"All band members, myself included, I would describe as a fairly unhinged bunch of people, and what passed for normal amongst the band and its constant crowd of friends and supporters did not tie in necessarily with the outside world as a whole.

"This is a period that only now filmmakers are beginning to see the significance of. With all the violence, drugs and with one member of the band becoming religious, in the end it had to implode sooner or later."

Brandon went on to form Theatre of Hate and, after that, Spear of Destiny, and has just finished a run of shows with the latest incarnations of both bands.

Now The Pack are back, and they're playing at Newcastle University on Friday, June 7, which is one of just a handful of dates.