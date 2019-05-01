Snap a picture in Kinky Boots car for chance to win tickets to Sunderland Empire show

Kinky Boots the musical is set to rev engines when it heads to Sunderland this summer - and to celebrate there’ll be some special cars hitting the road on Wearside.

To mark the musical’s arrival next month, Sunderland Empire has teamed up with Wearside Audi to create a fleet of Kinky Boots cars.

Sunderland Empire team up with Audi to celebrate the arrival of Kinky Boots.

Three Audi A1 cars from the Newcastle Road showroom have been wrapped in the red glittery boots branding from the show to make it look like the driver is wearing the boots.

The courtesy cars will be driving around for the next couple of months and people are urged to get a photo with one of the cars, which will be kept on the Newcastle Road site, for the chance to win tickets to the show.

Chris Wickham, new car sales manager at Wearside Audi, said: “We’re delighted to be teaming up with the Sunderland Empire to promote Kinky Boots. We are proud to be associated with such a fantastic award-winning musical and legendary theatre. We look forward to seeing the musical and the response from the public to our Audi A1’s driving around the North East.”

Based on true events, Kinky Boots takes audiences from a gentlemen’s shoe factory in Northampton to the glamorous catwalks of Milan. It tells the story of Charlie Price who is struggling to live up to his father’s expectations and continue the family business of Price & Son. With the factory’s future hanging in the balance, help arrives in the unlikely but spectacular form of Lola, a fabulous performer in need of some sturdy new stilettos.

Sunderland Empire team up with Audi to celebrate the arrival of Kinky Boots. Car sales manager Chris Wickham

Claire Pickersgill, communications manager, Sunderland Empire said: “We are thrilled to be working with Wearside Audi on this exciting initiative. “The cars look fabulous and we are sure people will take a second glance when the courtesy cars are driving around Sunderland.”

•One of the Kinky Boots cars will be on site at the Newcastle Road showroom from May 6-12 and people are urged to call into the showroom to get a picture in the car and to tag Sunderland Empire across Facebook (SunderlandEmpire), Instagram (@sundempire) or Twitter (@SundEmpire) with the hashtag #KinkyBootsSunderland for the chance to win tickets to the show in June.

•Kinky Boots is at Sunderland Empire from June 24 to July 6. Tickets from the Box Office on High Street West, from the Ticket Centre on 0844 871 3022.