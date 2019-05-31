Seaham Food Festival: How new event could help you net a five-star spa experience for two

The first Seaham Food Festival is coming to town next week - and we have got a competition to get you in the mood for summer.

Organised by Durham County Council, the festival will launch on Saturday, June 8 and run for two days at Terrace Green with a range of street food traders preparing to pitch up for a weekend packed with tasty treats.

The event will also feature top TV chefs John Torode and Phil Vickery, cooking sessions for children and a five-star cookery demonstration from Seaham Hall.



And to tie in with the food festival, the luxury hotel and spa is offering people the opportunity to rejuvenate their mind, body and soul with a cracking competition.

Seaham Hall is offering the chance to win a half-day spa package, including an Asian-inspired afternoon tea for two at its five-star bubble Serenity Spa.

The package offers a choice of a relaxing Serenity Signature Massage to unlock that tension or an Ishga facial, especially designed to address your skin's needs and put a spring back in your step.

The prize is a half-day spa package at Seaham Hall. Picture: Charlie Coleman/Infinite 3D Ltd.

To enter the competition, please answer the following question:

Question: Which TV cookery does John Torode present?

Answer A: Ready Steady Cook

Answer B: The Great British Bake Off

Answer C: Masterchef

Send your answer, along with your name and contact details, to debra.fox@jpimedia.co.uk by midnight on Monday, June 3, using the email subject: Seaham Food Festival competition.

For full terms and conditions, click here.



*Seaham Food Festival can be found on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @seahamfoodfest. You can also visit the website here.