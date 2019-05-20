Scrantastic! Sunderland's new free food festival in pictures

The three-day event featured cooking demonstrations from Sunderland's own MasterChef star Stacie Stewart and Great British Bake Off’s Steven Carter Bailey, as well as a performance from CBeebies presenter Katy Ashworth, and food stalls, a continental market, free family entertainment, and food-themed activities including street theatre and a funfair. The event will be complemented by Sunderland Food and Drink Fest, which takes place in the city centre in June.

Let's not fudge the issue. This is one of the food stalls which took part in the first-ever Scrantastic free food festival in Houghton-le-Spring at the weekend. North News other Buy a Photo

A visitor to Sunderland's Scrantastic free food festival tries a dish prepared by Stacie Stewart, who swept to fame on MasterChef and now appears on TV's How to Lose Weight Well. North News other Buy a Photo

Former MasterChef contestant Stacie Stewart entered crowds at Scrantastic with a cooking demonstration. North News other Buy a Photo

David Goodchild from Roker trying some of Stacie Stewart's dish at the first Scrantastic free food festival in Sunderland. North News other Buy a Photo

View more