Scrantastic! Sunderland's new free food festival in pictures
Families and foodies turned out for a weekend of delicious family fun as Sunderland welcomed its first ever Scrantastic free food festival.
The three-day event featured cooking demonstrations from Sunderland's own MasterChef star Stacie Stewart and Great British Bake Off’s Steven Carter Bailey, as well as a performance from CBeebies presenter Katy Ashworth, and food stalls, a continental market, free family entertainment, and food-themed activities including street theatre and a funfair. The event will be complemented by Sunderland Food and Drink Fest, which takes place in the city centre in June.
Let's not fudge the issue. This is one of the food stalls which took part in the first-ever Scrantastic free food festival in Houghton-le-Spring at the weekend.