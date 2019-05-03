Rising star Sam Fender announces two hometown shows as part of huge headline tour

Rising North East star Sam Fender has announced his biggest headline tour yet, including two hometown shows.

The 25-year-old singer-songwriter from North Shields will play at the O2 Academy in Newcastle on December 7 and 8.

The dates are part of a tour in support of the release of his debut album, Hypersonic Missiles, which is due out on August 9 via Polydor Records.

They also include his biggest headline London show yet, at the O2 Academy in Brixton.

Fender is about to begin a sold-out spring tour, and will play a string of festivals over the summer, including Glastonbury, TRNSMT, a huge outdoor headline show at Tynemouth Castle, and performances in both Victoria Park (All Points East) and Hyde Park (with Bob Dylan + Neil Young).

Tickets for the winter tour go on sale from 9am on Friday, May 10, via www.samfender.com. For details of a special fan pre-sale, visit the website now.

The new Hypersonic Missiles dates in full:

22nd November – Academy, Manchester

23rd November – Guild of Students, Liverpool

26th November – Rock City, Nottingham

27th November – O2 Academy, Glasgow

28th November – O2 Academy, Leeds

30th November – Dome, Brighton

1st December – O2 Academy, Bournemouth

3rd December – Pavilions, Plymouth

4th December – O2 Academy, Bristol

5th December – O2 Academy, Birmingham

7th December – O2 Academy, Newcastle

8th December - O2 Academy, Newcastle

10th December – O2 Academy Brixton, London

13th December – Great Hall, Cardiff

16th December – Dublin, Olympia

17th December – Ulster Hall, Belfast

19th December – O2 Academy, Sheffield

16th August – Summer Sonic, Tokyo

18th August – Summer Sonic, Osaka

30thAugust – Fusion Festival, Liverpool

31st August – Electric Picnic, Laois Ireland