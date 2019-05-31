Richard Hawley shows why he's a national treasure with new album Further

Further is the eighth studio album by Sheffield singer-songwriter Richard Hawley, and his first since 2015’s Hollow Meadows.

He’s hardly been resting on his laurels though: he’s written the songs and score for the comedy drama Funny Cow, starring Maxine Peake, and been involved in a musical based on a collection of his songs which opened recently in the Steel City.

Richard Hawley.

But making records is what he does best, even if Further marks something of a departure for the former Longpigs and Pulp guitarist, who, up to now, has named all his solo albums after Sheffield icons or landmarks.

He wanted something that would capture his intention of moving forwards, but without forgetting the past, so I’m pleased to report that this album remains rooted in his love of 1960s rockabilly, and performed with his usual depth and soul.

Made with his usual crack band, featuring co-producers Colin Elliot and Shez Sheridan, it’s another collection of beautiful, timeless music.

From the opening track Off My Mind, whose grungy guitars and gruff vocal delivery revisit his 2012 album Standing At The Sky’s Edge, to the reverie-soaked Doors, there’s not a bad track on it.

If you like good music, you need Richard Hawley in your life. If you haven’t learned that already, this is a very good place to start.8/10