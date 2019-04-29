Ozzy Osbourne reschedules his No More Tours 2 dates - including big North East show

Ozzy Osbourne has announced new dates for the tour he was forced to cancel earlier this year - including a North East arena show.

The former Black Sabbath frontman was due to play at Newcastle Arena on Tuesday, February 5, but was forced to cancel all 2019 live dates after a fall at home.

Today, the 70-year-old 'Prince of Darkness' announced rescheduled shows in the UK and Europe.

The North East date will now take place at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle on Friday, February 7, 2020.

Tickets for the new and rescheduled dates go on sale on Friday, May 3, at www.livenation.co.uk/.

The six-week trek kicks off in Nottingham on January 31, before wrapping on March 16 in Zurich, Switzerland.

Ozzy said: "Thank you to all the fans for sticking with me and waiting for the new dates to be announced. I can’t wait to see you all next year.”

The rescheduled UK dates for the tour are:

January 31, Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

February 2, Dublin, 3Arena

February 5, Manchester, Manchester Arena

February 7, Newcastle, Utilita Arena

February 10, London, The 02

February 12, Glasgow, SSE Hyrdo

February 14, Birmingham, Resorts World Arena