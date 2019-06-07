BBC Newcastle radio presenter told listeners that she thought Mel B was miming and “had work done”.

It was an unforgettable night for 50,000 Spice Girl fans, who went to the Sunderland Stadium of Light concert on Thursday evening, June 6. However, when one BBC radio presenter told her listeners that she thought Mel B was miming, the singer hit back over twitter to set the story straight.

Radio presenter, Anna Foster, who had been in the audience, told her listeners: “I think there might have been a bit of miming here and there. I am just saying, I think there might have been.”

But Scary Spice, Melanie Brown, was having none of it and quickly fired back on the BBC Newcastle Twitter page, telling the show: “FYI we don't mime pls correct yourself!! You guys are nice.”

Anna, who co-hosts the Anna and Alfie at Breakfast show, went on to praise Mel B's style, but then added that the singer had had “too much work done.”

She told her listeners: “Scary was in a full on leopard skin outfit. She looked phenomenal. But if I am going to be honest, quite a lot of work done, everywhere. A bit like she had been in a wind tunnel. Too much. I was at the back and I could still see it.”

Performing on Spice Girls World Tour 2019 at The Stadium of Light

When Anna realised Mel B had Tweeted the programme, she added: “I did say I thought Mel was fantastic. I thought the gig was incredible. I was just very, very honest about one particular performance.”

Not to be stopped there, Anna also had some choice words to say about Geri Halliwell, criticising her performance and weight-loss.

The radio host told her listeners: “I do not think Geri could have carried off the solo bits. Can I take my gloves off? She was not good. She was not a good singer. She was not a good dancer. She had lost so much weight, for me I just wanted to take her for a stottie cake.”

