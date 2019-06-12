Sunderland Empire

Kinky Boots, Annie and Grease: 11 shows coming to Sunderland Empire this year

If you fancy watching musicals or getting into the Christmas spirit with a Pantomime, then  there’s plenty of shows to choose from at the Sunderland Empire this year.      

These are 11 shows coming to Sunderland Empire in 2019.

Live at Sunderland Empire from Tuesday 25 June to Sat 6 July 2019. Tickets available from 13 pounds. 2 hours 30 minutes incl. Interval.

1. Kinky Boots

Live at Sunderland Empire from Tuesday 25 June to Sat 6 July 2019. Tickets available from 13 pounds. 2 hours 30 minutes incl. Interval.
Sunderland Empire/Kinky Boots
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
Live at Sunderland Empire from Wednesday 10 July 2019 to Sat 13 July 2019. Tickets available from 13 pounds. The funny and multi-award winning Avenue Q is back!

2. Avenue Q

Live at Sunderland Empire from Wednesday 10 July 2019 to Sat 13 July 2019. Tickets available from 13 pounds. The funny and multi-award winning Avenue Q is back!
Sunderland Empire/Avenue Q
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
Fans of ABBA can enjoy performances of popular songs live at Sunderland Empire on Fri 19 July 2019. Tickets available from 13 pounds. 2 hours 5 minutes incl. Interval.

3. ABBA Mania

Fans of ABBA can enjoy performances of popular songs live at Sunderland Empire on Fri 19 July 2019. Tickets available from 13 pounds. 2 hours 5 minutes incl. Interval.
Sunderland Empire/ABBA Mania
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
This smash hit musical is back in the UK and features over 25 classic rock anthems. The show is on from Tuesday 23 July to Sat 27 July 2019.

4. Rock of Ages

This smash hit musical is back in the UK and features over 25 classic rock anthems. The show is on from Tuesday 23 July to Sat 27 July 2019.
Sunderland Empire/Rock of Ages
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3