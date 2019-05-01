Independent in Sunderland set to host bank holiday gig with Gimp Fist and local legends Red London

One of the best street-punk bands around are playing a band holiday weekend gig in Sunderland - and are bringing some reformed local legends with them.

Gimp Fist, from Bishop Auckland, County Durham, are playing at Independent in Sunderland on Saturday, May 4.

The band's infectious working-class anthems have gained them a loyal army of fans, who follow them around the country.

They are one of the biggest draws at the annual rebellion Punk festival in Blackpool, regularly packing out the main stage venue in the Empress Ballroom.

With six full length albums, one split and a string of singles to their name, they have plenty of songs to choose from.

Support will come from none other than local '80s legends Red London, who reformed last year.

Red London originally formed in 1981 and by 1983 were signed to Razor Records and the first release was the Sten Guns in Sunderland EP.

That was cfollowed in 1984 by the release of their debut album This is England, which received a five-star review in Sounds magazine.

The original band played their last gig in Paris in 2002 before calling it a day, but reformed in July 2018 with original vocalist Patty Smith and bass player Gaz Stoker.

They've been signed to German label Mad Butcher Records, and their first release, the Kings of the Streets EP, came out in February, with a new album to come later this year.

We've just returned from a 10 date tour of Germany in April which included playing on the "Punk n Disorderly" festival in Berlin.

Tickets, priced at £9.90 in advance, are available from www.independentsunderland.com.