Exhibition about lost Sunderland industry launches appeal for people's Pyrex

A call out is being made for people to loan their Pyrex glassware to form a new exhibition at Arts Centre Washington opening later this month.

People’s Pyrex, which runs from June 21 - July 27, celebrates the North East’s close relationship to the iconic Pyrex brand which, between 1922 and 2007, was made in Sunderland and sold all across the British Commonwealth.

The exhibition has been developed by Arts Centre Washington and National Glass Centre as part of National Glass Centre's 21st Birthday celebrations.

Born of innovation, its multi-functional use and ability to withstand high heat made Pyrex incredibly popular for home cooks, and has had a place in our hearts and homes for over 100 years. Known for its vast range of vintage designs, today the iconic brand evokes fond family memories throughout the generations and has firm collectable status.

During the run of the exhibition, people are being asked to bring in their Pyrex, share family memories and lend their glassware to Arts Centre Washington so it can feature as part of a continuously growing display.

Special drop-off afternoons have been organised for people to pop in and deliver their Pyrex, and those that do so will also be encouraged to talk about their memories of their object over free tea and coffee - all served in Pyrex.

Rebecca Ball, creative director of Sunderland Culture, said: “People’s Pyrex is exactly that - a collection and celebration of a revolutionary brand that played a huge role in our industrial heritage and became a ‘must-have’ in kitchens throughout the world. But it’s also a collection of the memories that are attached to the objects, be it shared family dinners, a loved one, or a special occasion.

“Many people will have some great designs hiding in their cupboards, so if you’d like to see your Pyrex pieces featured in the exhibition, please come and join us at one of one our drop-off afternoons.”

For more information about lending your Pyrex for display as part of People’s Pyrex, including a complete list of this month’s drop in times, visit www.sunderlandculture.org.uk/events/peoples-pyrex/