Emerging musician Scott Michael Cavagan releases debut album

County Durham musician Scott Michael Cavagan (ex- Dryll / Laconia) releases debut album 21st Century Love this week.

Released on May 10 through Sapien Records, the album features a who’s who of collaborators including John Waugh (The 1975), Baz Warne (The Stranglers), Jeff Mantas (Venom), Fiona Brice (Placebo), James Gregory (Ordinary Boys), Rob Hughes (ABC) and Paul Harvey (Tom Robinson / Prefab Sprout) and is a record which collaboratively blends Scotts’ musical influences from across 80s pop anthems to 90s British rock.

Scott, whose track Sleeping With The Enemy featured on ITV’s This Morning, said: “I wanted to revisit the bands that had originally influenced me to form a band so many years ago and recapture that feeling when I wrote and recorded for the first time, I’m really proud of this LP and look forward to performing the songs live.”

In 2009 Scott was asked to join metal band Dryll, formed by legend Jeff Mantas, formerly of the band Venom, which led to an inspirational meeting with Metallica.

The band released the Digital Surgery EP and received airplay from Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson.

Scott was also founding member and lead vocalist of Newcastle-based Laconia. During a 10-year period the band toured extensively.

•An album launch show will be held at Newcastle’s Head of Steam on May 10. Tickets from www.seetickets.com