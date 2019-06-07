Celebs Go Dating 2019 cast: the line-up for the new series, and when it starts on E4

The participants of the next series of Celebs Go Dating has been revealed, and it features a couple of high-profile Love Island alumni alongside an ex-Geordie Shore cast member.

The E4 show pairs celebrities with members of the public with the help of a fictional dating agency in the hopes that they can meet that perfect person.

Jack Fincham and Megan Barton Hanson will both be signing up in the hopes of finding love in Celebs Go Dating's second series of 2019, just a year after they competed in ITV's Love Island.

Geordie Shore's Nathan Henry will also appear on the show.

Matchmaker Paul Carrick Brunson and life coach Anna Williamson will delve into the celebs’ dating histories to help them find the perfect 'average Joe'.

Here's everything you need to know about the new series' celebs.

Jack Fincham

Jack and his former beau Dani Dyer took home the Love Island crown last summer, the culmination of a heart-warming romance that had fans hoping it would last for ever.

It didn't. And less than 12 months later, Fincham's having another go at finding reality TV-sourced love.

Megan Barton Hanson

Another Love Island alum, Hanson came fourth on last year's show alongside Wes Nelson.

She has since spoken out again issues like "slut-shaming". Writing for iNews she said, "I do not and will not regret my sexual history or career choices at all because they have made me the woman I am today."

Lee Ryan

Pop fans make recognise Ryan from his time with boy band Blue between 2000 and 2005, but he has also appeared in EastEnders, and had a semi-successful onstage career.

Lady Colin Campbell

Not your typical reality TV fare perhaps - though Campbell did head into the I'm A Celeb... jungle in 2015 - the 69-year-old writer, socialite and television and radio personality will be looking for love.

Her outspoken personality made her an unlikely highlight of 2015's jungle line-up, so it will likely do the same here.

Nathan Henry

Henry is an ex-Geordie Shore cast member.

Lauren Goodger

Goodger starred in the ITVBe reality show The Only Way Is Essex from its 2010 debut until 2012

When does the new series start?

Celebs Go Dating is expected to air on E4 later this year.