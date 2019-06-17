Carpool Karaoke returns to TV with Celine Dion special - here's what to expect

The popular Carpool Karaoke series - which sees James Corden belt out some hits with a string of celebrity faces while on the road - is returning to TV screens tonight with a special episode.

Swapping the UK for the sunny climes of Las Vegas, Corden is joined by singing sensation Celine Dion for a drive around Sin City, with the pair belting out some of her greatest hits.

The road trip inspires numerous burst of song from the duo (Photo: YouTube)

Viva Las Vegas

The Late Late Show host catches up with the singer while she enjoys her one day off a year from her residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

The road trip inspires numerous burst of song from the duo, with snippets of tracks Because You Loved Me, I Drove All Night and I'm So Excited all featured in the karaoke clip, along with several other popular hits.

The pair also belt out a dramatic duet of It's All Coming Back to Me Now, followed by a tender embrace and a cheeky smooch.

But the crowning moment is undoubtedly a Titanic-inspired performance of Dion’s track My Heart Will Go On on a boat in the Bellagio Fountains.

When is it on TV?

The episode will air tonight (18 June) on Sky One at 9pm.