Carpool Karaoke returns to TV with Celine Dion special - here's what to expect

The popular Carpool Karaoke series - which sees James Corden belt out some hits with a string of celebrity faces while on the road - is returning to TV screens tonight with a special episode.
Swapping the UK for the sunny climes of Las Vegas, Corden is joined by singing sensation Celine Dion for a drive around Sin City, with the pair belting out some of her greatest hits.
Viva Las Vegas
The Late Late Show host catches up with the singer while she enjoys her one day off a year from her residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.
The road trip inspires numerous burst of song from the duo, with snippets of tracks Because You Loved Me, I Drove All Night and I'm So Excited all featured in the karaoke clip, along with several other popular hits.
The pair also belt out a dramatic duet of It's All Coming Back to Me Now, followed by a tender embrace and a cheeky smooch.
But the crowning moment is undoubtedly a Titanic-inspired performance of Dion’s track My Heart Will Go On on a boat in the Bellagio Fountains.
When is it on TV?
The episode will air tonight (18 June) on Sky One at 9pm.