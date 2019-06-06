Buckfast-fuelled up and coming Scottish indie-rockers The Snuts to kick off UK headline in Sunderland ahead of Lewis Capaldi support slots

One of Britain’s finest rising bands, The Snuts, have today announced a nine-date headline UK tour, including a gig in Sunderland.

The band, who play anthemic indie-rock, have just released their debut single All Your Friends on the Parlophone label.

Now Jack Cochrane, Joe McGillveray, Callum Wilson and Jordan Mackay will back up the release with a series of gigs, beginning at Independent in Sunderland on Thursday, September 12.

Produced by Inflo (Karen O/Danger Mouse, Michael Kiwanuka, Little Simz), the track possesses an irresistibly catchy raw edge and a massive chorus.

The video, directed by Ronan Corrigan and Hope Kemp, sees the band are literally caught up in a shopping channel TV advert fuelled by their much-loved Buckfast.

Hailing from Whitburn, West Lothian, The Snuts already have a strong following in Scotland, and have enjoyed support from the likes of BBC 6 Music and Radio 1.

They have a big summer of festivals ahead, followed by their own headline tour, before joining Lewis Capaldi as special guests on his November UK tour.

The Snuts' full UK headline tour dates are:

Thursday, September 12th: SUNDERLAND, Independent

Friday, September 13th: SHEFFIELD, Leadmill

Saturday, September 14th: LIVERPOOL, Arts Club Loft

Monday, September 16th: BIRMINGHAM, Institute 3

Tuesday, September 17th: SOUTHAMPTON, Joiners

Wednesday, September 18th: BRIGHTON, Green Door Store

Thursday, September 19th: EXETER, Cavern

Saturday, September 21st: STOKE, Sugarmill

Tuesday, October 22nd: LONDON, Scala

Tickets for the headline shows go on sale on Friday, June 7.