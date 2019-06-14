The radio personality announced his night phone in show will end in July after 36 years on air.

Alan Robson OBE started hosting the weekday radio show on Metro Radio back in 1983, before it was extended to TFM in recent years.

He told fans via Twitter that the last broadcast will be on Thursday June 27 2019, and marks the end of one of the longest running radio talk shows on commercial radio.

Alan said in a statement: “I’ve had an incredible career on Metro and I’m grateful to both them, and you the listeners, for sticking by me for so long”.

The 63 year old broadcaster said that he was aware of the changes at the radio station and that he was leaving on “good terms”, but also added that he was “looking for a new full time gig”.

It should not be long until we hear Alan back on the radio again. He explained that GHR, another station owned by the Bauer network which owns Metro Radio, have offered him a new show on Sunday nights.

Alan Robson OBE in his early days

Bauer says that the show will be replaced with a networked, music intensive show format called “Hits Chilled”.

The Night Owls has won many awards over the years, three Sony Awards, broken three Guinness World Records, and last year won The World's Best Talk Show in the New York Radio Awards.

Hundreds of listeners turned to Twitter to show their support for Alan, many showing their disappointment with the loss of the show.

Former Heart North-East Drivetime presenter, Tom Campbell, wrote on Facebook: “An incredible run by a once-in-a-lifetime presenter! 💙”, while listener Mel Linsley said: “Such happy memories of Night Owls. I remember having the radio under the duvet when I was 13 on a school night just so I could listen to the show. Wishing you lots of luck for the future, thanks for the entertainment ❤️”.

Listeners offer support

Past listeners remember the good times