Young entrepreneur Aidan opens a breakfast and brunch café

A talented Washington entrepreneur is cooking up a storm with his new business venture.

Aidan Jackson only launched his breakfast and brunch business Aidan’s Kitchen in Sandyford last month and has watched the café rocket ever since.

Aidan, 22, said: “There’s a gap in the market for this type of café in Sandyford.

“I wanted to create a relaxed environment so that customers feel as though they’re dining in their own living room.”

The contemporary café sells treats ranging from a traditional full English breakfast to harissa spiced tomato and pepper stew, smashed avocado with red chillies, and grilled chorizo and halloumi flatbread.

A wide selection of cakes, scones and other desserts are also on offer.

After leaving Gateshead College with qualifications in cookery and patisserie courses in 2014, Aidan worked in several local eateries before deciding to start his own venture.

He added: “I’m already thinking of ways to expand the business, perhaps by extending our opening hours and introducing a supper club if there’s sufficient demand for it.

“Eventually I want to open a second outlet somewhere in the North East.”