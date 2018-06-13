Win bingo, burgers and cocktails for four at Bonded Warehouse

Bingo Revolution is heading to Bonded Warehouse next weekend – and you could be there for free.

The mix of comedy, DJs and prizes, which turns the traditional game of bingo on its head, will be at the venue in Low Street on June 23.

One winner will receive tickets for four people, four Fat Hippo burgers and fries and four cocktails on the night, worth more than £100.

The evening is hosted by local comedy compere Matt Reed, a regular on the northern comedy circuit who often performs at The Stand comedy club, and guests to the event can expect an evening of comedy, music and mayhem.

Stephen Hunt, from Bingo Revolution, said: “If you haven’t already been part of bingo’s radical transformation where have you been?

“From big cash to life changing prizes, expect an evening of non-stop laugher, interactive rounds, random prizes and of course, bingo.

“We’ll also be following up with an after party with DJs on until late.”

Bonded Warehouse opened in Fish Quay in the city’s East End earlier this year and, as well as having a function venue upstairs, has a bar serving food downstairs.

The menu currently serves burgers from the Fat Hippo gourmet burger chain, which also have restaurants in Durham and Newcastle.

l Doors for Bingo Revolution will be at 7pm on June 23 with a strictly over 18’s policy. Tickets are on sale now from the Bonded Warehouse’s website priced £10 + £1 booking fee. Visit bondedwarehouse.co.uk/events/bingo-revolution-2306

l To win an evening for four at Bingo Revolution, including food, answer this question: complete this bingo call: Legs ...

A) 11

B) 12

C) 13

Email your answer, name and contact details to Katy.Wheeler@jpress.co.uk

You and your three guests must be over 18 or will not gain entry to the night.

Once the competition is drawn entries will be deleted and are not passed on to any third parties. Closing date: Monday, June 18.