Win a vegan meal for two at Sunderland’s No2 Church Lane

Following on from the success of its first Vegan Day earlier this month, No2 Church Lane is hosting another one this Sunday - and you could be there for free.

We have a vegan three-course meal for two and two vegan-friendly beers or cocktails to give away at the burger bar, opposite Sunderland Empire, worth £40 in total.

One of the vegan options at No2 Church Lane

The extended Vegan menu for the day, on May 27, will include starters such as mock duck salad and tomato mozzarella salad. For main courses there will be options such as vegan parmo burger and special vegan chia nuggets.

For desserts the restaurant and bar will be offering options such as chocolate orange tart and lemon swirl cheesecake.

No2 Church Lane already has a substantial vegan menu, which runs alongside its meatier options, but decided to host special Vegan Days for customers who prefer meat and dairy-free options.

A spokesman from the bar said: “With the number of vegans in the UK rising to 3.5million, we’re celebrating with a special Vegan Day on Bank Holiday Sunday. We already have already a number of options for vegans, which are popular.”

To be in with a chance of winning the meal, answer this question: complete the name of this vegan boxer: David

A) Haye

B) Fury

C) Tyson

Email your answer and contact details to Katy.Wheeler@jpress.co.uk by 9am on May 24. Winners must be 18 or over and will be contacted by telephone on Thursday. Entries are deleted once the winner is drawn and not passed on to a third party.