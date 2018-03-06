Win a Mother’s Day brunch with unlimited burgers and prosecco

Have your say

Tired of giving your mum flowers and chocolates for Mother’s Day?

How does an unlimited brunch of bottomless burgers and prosecco sound instead?

Some of the food on offer at No 2 Church Lane

We’ve teamed with No2 Church Lane in the city centre to give away two spaces at its unlimited brunch event taking place on Mother’s Day itself, Sunday March 11.

Running from noon until 2pm, the unlimited brunch includes:

•Unlimited burgers and sides

•Unlimited prosecco

•Unlimited beers

The burgers served will be sliders, with a choice of meat and vegan options, with toppings such as bacon, cheese, pulled pork, BBQ sauce and chilli.

Sides will include salt and pepper fries, cheesy chips, sea salt fries, breaded mozzarella sticks and chilli fries.

The alcohol offering will include selected beers and prosecco with one glass served at a time.

Housed in a former opticians and neighbouring music shop, No 2 Church Lane opened last summer as part of the swathe of new businesses opening up around the emerging cultural quarter.

A spokesman for the restaurant, which specialises in burgers and beers, said: “No 2 Church Lane are excited to bring in a new management who are looking to improve what is already a busy business, with new entertainment such as bingo, a new quiz, a brand new menu launching soon which include desserts and a new kids menu.

“With DJs and live music being looked at to be brought in to freshen up the night time trade, it is exciting times ahead for 2 Church Lane.”

•To reserve a space for unlimited brunch on Sunday Tel: 0191 567 8412 or inbox the restaurant’s Facebook page.

•To be in with a chance of winning two spaces on the brunch, worth £25 each, answer this question: what’s the name of the theatre opposite No 2 Church Lane?

Email your answer and contact details to Katy.Wheeler@jpress.co.uk by 9am on Thursday, March 8.

The winner will be notified on Thursday.