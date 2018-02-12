Win a meal for four at Sunderland’s Peacock pub

The Peacock is set to take flight with a new food menu - and to celebrate we’re giving away a meal for four.

A sister venue to the nearby Dun Cow and The Engine Rooms in the city centre’s emerging cultural quarter, the new pub opened its doors last May off Keel Square.

As well as specialising in craft ales and locally-brewed beers, the pub also serves up classic food options.

The new menu, which is available from Monday to Saturday, runs from 11.30am to 8pm. Meanwhile, Sunday lunches are served from noon each Sunday.

The venue also serves up a range of coffees, priced £2 each, as well as free hot desking space.

There’s plenty of choice for all the family during the week.

Starters include grilled halloumi salad (£4.50) and fried chicken wings (£4.50). Mains include options such as chicken parmesan (£9), trio of local sausages (£8) and mince and dumplings (£7.50).

To be in with a chance of winning a meal for four from the new menu at The Peacock all you have to do is collect the tokens which will appear in your Echo today and tomorrow.

Once you’ve collected your tokens return them in an envelope with your name and contact details and return them to Peacock Competition, Katy Wheeler,

Johnston Press North East, 2nd Floor, Alexander House, 1 Mandarin Road, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton le Spring, Sunderland, DH4 5RA.

Closing date for entries is Monday, February 19.