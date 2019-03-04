Take a bite out of discount dining as Sunderland Restaurant Week returns

Fancy taking a bite out of some discount dishes?

Sunderland Restaurant Week returns this month and will be plating up bargain menus at more than 30 restaurants and cafes around the city.

Organised by Sunderland BID, Restaurant Week takes place from March 16 - 24 and features restaurants such as Port of Call, The Cooper Rose, The Meat Up and more.

The event is aimed at giving people the chance to enjoy their favourite places at a discounted price, while also being introduced to new restaurants.

Those who take part and download the vouchers available from the BID website at www.sunderlandbid.co.uk can enjoy deals starting from £5, with most restaurants running a two courses for £10 and three courses for £15 offer.

Sharon Appleby, head of business operations at Sunderland BID, said: “We are very lucky to have such a vibrant restaurant scene in Sunderland which is constantly growing and Restaurant Week is a great excuse to make the most of it.

“And we are also absolutely delighted that Station Taxis is back on board as our main sponsor and that, for those who want to drive, the city car parks will be free after 5pm throughout the week.”

She added: “With restaurants all over the city taking part, it’s a great chance to plan an event around a meal and go for a drink with work colleagues, see a film with friends or head to the park with family.

“Restaurant Week is always popular and it’s a great time in the city, for both diners and businesses alike.”