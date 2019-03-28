Sunderland ‘Til I Die team capture Mackem afternoon tea for filming of second series

Cameras have been rolling for the new series of Sunderland ‘Til I Die at a city tearooms.

The hugely-popular docu-series about the highs and lows of Sunderland AFC was released worldwide on streaming service Netflix last December where it proved a hit with viewers.

Serendipity, in Frederick Street, Sunderland.

Documenting the Black Cats’ ill-fated 2017/18 season - which saw the club relegated to the third tier for the first time in three decades - was a labour of love for production company Fulwell73 whose founding members are life-long Sunderland fans.

But the next series, which has followed the club and its fans during this year’s campaign, promises to be more upbeat thanks to a more positive era at the club ushered in by the new owners.

Series 2 also takes a wider look at the city and today crews were at Serendipity Tea & Trinkets in Sunderland city centre to interview fans over a cuppa.

June Clark, who owns the vintage tearoom with husband Robin, said: “The producers had been wandering around Sunderland city centre looking for interesting places to film and they popped in for lunch and asked if they could use the tearoom for a scene.

Filming for the second series of Sunderland Til I Die is in full flow

“They were filming a couple of fans from Hartlepool, who I think appeared in the first series, about going to Wembley this weekend. They asked us to make them a Mackem afternoon tea, but all our teas are Sunderland themed anyway. We have a Black Cat Special Brew, a Mint Mackem and an Earl of Sunderland brew. We served the Black Cat Special Brew with our red and white cat tea cosy and piped some cupcakes with red, white and black.”

Speaking from the tearoom in Frederick Street, Sunniside, June said: “We were delighted to be featured. It’s great exposure for us as we’re a bit off the beaten track. We’ve been open seven years and we still get people coming in saying they never knew we were here.”

June was among tens of thousands of Mackems to have watched the first series. She said: “Quite often filming in Sunderland only shows the bad side, but I thought the series did a great job of capturing the passion of the city.”

Production company Fulwell73 was set up in 2005 by lifelong Sunderland fans brothers Gabe and Ben Turner, their cousin Leo Pearlman and their friend Ben Winston, and has gone on to have huge success.

It has produced music videos for the likes of One Direction and Little Mix and sports films such as The Class of 92 and I Am Bolt, as well as co-producing CBS’s Late Late Show with James Corden.

Despite working with some of the world’s biggest stars, producing a documentary about their beloved football team has long been their goal after brothers Ben and Gabe and Leo grew up watching the Black Cats from the terraces at the old Roker Park.

•The Fulwell73 team will be at Sunday’s Checkatrade trophy clash at Wembley and are keen to follow supporters’ journeys in and around the famous ground. For more information on how to take part click here.