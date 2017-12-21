Sunderland restaurant closes a year after opening

The city centre’s only Spanish tapas restaurant has closed its doors a year after opening.

Papas Tapas opened above the Isis pub in Silksworth Row last December, but almost a year to the day since opening owner Chris Young has announced it has ceased trading.

A statement on the restaurant’s Facebook page reads: “It is with a heavy heart that I announce the closure of Papas Tapas above the Ship Isis with immediate effect. We have had a fantastic year with some fabulous customers whom we are proud to now call friends. Unfortunately, family must come first.

“I must thank our brilliant crew for there support over the past year, the team at the Ship Isis and, as always, my partner Paul for his continuous help and support. And to all of our fantabulous customers; gracias and adios!”

Many took to the restaurant’s Facebook page to express their sadness at the closure.

Andi Parker said: “Such a shame to lose another unique restaurant in Sunderland. We’ve had some fantastic food and evenings in there.”

Belinda Davey said: “Gutted, was the best place to eat in Sunderland.”

Chris opened the restaurant, which offered eat all you can tapas for £14.95, after originally establishing the venture above Varsity.

He was the most recent restaurateur to take over the former function room above the award-winning pub.

Over the years it’s been ran as an Italian restaurant, La Familia, and as Barnett’s which moved to Frederick Street before it also closed in October this year. This year also saw the closure of Elizabeth’s in Bridge Street which had served up dishes in the city centre for decades.