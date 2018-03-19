Sunderland businesses join forces to create salted caramel gin sausage

Two Sunderland businesses have joined forces for a real banger of an idea.

A salted caramel gin sausage has been created by Stirks Butchers and Poetic License gin distillery in Roker after the two firms teamed up to create a meat treat - with a twist.

The pork, apple and salted caramel gin sausage was launched to coincide with National Butchers Week.

It’s the latest sausage Stirks has added to its portfolio of pork after releasing versions in the past inspired by the nationalities of former SAFC players Fabio Borini and John O’Shea.

Butcher John Stirk, who runs shops in Grangetown and Fulwell, as well as steakhouse The Broadway, said: “We are very passionate about creating new products and are delighted to have been able to partner with Poetic License Distillery. We sell their fantastic range of gins in our pub, so it only felt natural to collaborate and create this new sausage. We’re quite well known for our weird and wacky creations at Stirks and wanted to raise the bar for National Butchers week.”