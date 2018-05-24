Review: Port of Call, North Terrace, Seaham

I’ve got a soft spot for Seaham. Time spent working in the Echo’s old district office at the top of Church Street means I got to know the East Durham town well and over the years I’ve seen its independent cafe and bar scene flourish.

Head to North Terrace, or down to the Marina, on a sunny afternoon and you’re spoilt for choice when it comes to finding a quirky spot for a quality cuppa. As an added bonus, there’s plenty of free parking for people wanting to spend at the seafront – take note Sunderland Council!

Decor at Port of Call

New kid on the block on North Terrace is Port of Call, a sister venture to the original Port of Call in Park Lane, Sunderland.

Although the original site doffs its cap to the region’s shipbuilding heritage with its industrial theme and seafaring paraphernalia, its stablemate has set sail with its own identity.

The site’s a lot smaller than its big brother, with less tables for dining as a result, but the owners have worked well within the confines of a listed building to create a striking bar and restaurant.

This is a bar for the Instagram age with its chevron-patterned flooring in retro 80s colour palette, neon sign that looms large with the Oasis lyric “I’m feeling supersonic, give me gin and tonic”, aqua blue glazed brickwork and baby pink menus which you can peruse to the tune of Rolling Stones, Motown hits and the like.

Bloody Mary cocktail

The latter also differs from Sunderland with more of a focus on gins from its well-stocked bar of spirits, and pizzas, made fresh in the site’s pizza oven.

As we arrived pre-noon, it was a little too early to be tearing in to pizza, even for us, so we tried out the brunch menu. Fortunately, it was Bloody Mary happy hour, which runs from 10am to noon on Sundays, when you can pick up this tomato tipple for £6.

With its bacon and gherkin garnish – as well as the obligatory celery – it was a meal in itself and was one of the best I’ve had in a long time, with just the right amount of spice to kick-start my Sunday.

I was equally impressed with my brunch choice of smashed avocado (£5.50) with a side of poached eggs (£1.50). The sourdough had just the right amount of bite while the ripe avocado had a zing of lemon, which I smothered with the perfectly runny eggs. It was of the high quality I’d expect from head chef Andy Barnett, who was great in his previous tenures above The Isis and at Barnett’s in Frederick Street.

Smashed avocado with eggs

Not a fan of the avocado craze? Those after a meatier breakfast needn’t fear. My boyfriend had a full English (£8.50) – dubbed The Cure here – which was very decent indeed. I was also eying up a sinful American diner-style pancake stack, as it came towering out of the pass.

Although this is primarily a bar and restaurant, with some well kept beers on offer, it’s also a great little spot for the Seaham weekenders, who are out for a stroll. A flat white will set you back £2.30, which are available as sit-in or take away.

It may be smaller than its big brother, but this Sunderland exPort is a gem in itself.