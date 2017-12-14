Review: Goa, Seaburn, Sunderland

There’s not much that can warm your cockles more on a sleety Sunday night than a trip to Goa.

Not the sun-drenched Indian state, sadly – this Goa is in Sunderland’s very own coastal resort of Seaburn.

Tandoori king prawns

There’s been many changes along Roker and Seaburn of late with substantial – and much-needed redevelopment – and many new additions to tempt diners, such as Fat Buddha, Grannie Annie’s and the string of Pier Point eateries.

But don’t forget the old timers along Queens Parade who’ve been keeping Wearsiders fed for years. Goa’s not as old as some of its stablemates, but over the years it’s built up a firm following that’s seen it earn a reputation as one of the best Indian restaurants in the city.

Prior to this I hadn’t visited for some years and I’d forgotten just how smart it is inside. An unassuming doorway leads upstairs to this large, contemporary restaurant where the colour scheme is rich purple and white. Gleaming white, in fact, which must be a nightmare to maintain with all the curry stains.

But enough about their no doubt hefty laundry bill, let’s talk food. We started off with pickles and poppadoms (£3.60). I say pickles, but this version was lacking the lip-tingling punch of other appetisers of this ilk and instead came with mango chutney, yoghurt and a pot of seasoned shredded mango. It was tasty, but I didn’t have to glug back any water once.

Heat-lovers needn’t fret though as the rest of the menu cranks up the temperature with a good range of options to put even the most hardy of tastebuds to the test.

I erred on the side of caution with a starter of paneer tikka at £5.25. Prices may be a little higher than most Indians, but the portions are belly busters, and I was presented with four huge chunks of springy cheese for my pounds.

For those feeling the pinch, visit during happy hour where you can pick up four courses for £10.95.

The paneer was polished off with ease before my mains of tandoori king prawn, a theatrical sizzler of a dish that had my dining partner looking on with envy. The prawns were plump with flavour and had that distinctive smokey intensity of dishes prepared in the tandoor oven.

At £15.95 it’s one of the pricier mains, but there’s plenty of cheaper choices. Take for instance my friend’s chicken tikka dhansak (£7.90). Nursing the mother of all hangovers, he’d gone for a stodgier option which proved to be the perfect sweet and sour cure.

Service was very attentive and efficient with plenty of staff on hand who seemed well versed in juggling multiple covers at a time at this bustling restaurant, where it’s best to book ahead during peak times.

We were defeated by the whopping portions, but as this restaurant offers a good takeaway service too, it was no problem to take our leftovers – and a flavour of that Goan warmth – home with us.