Popular Sunderland restaurant owners take over pub in heart of historic Deptford

The family behind one of the city’s most popular restaurants are hoping to breathe new life into a Deptford pub.

Elisa Ricci and husband Ben have had great success with San Marino restaurant in Chester Road, considered by many to be one of the best Italian restaurants in the city, and they’re hoping to follow suit with Hanover Place.

A flroal canopy has been added

Much like San Marino, which was opened by Elisa’s father 26 years ago, Hanover Place is a destination site and the new management are hoping the quality of the food will help draw people to the heart of historic Deptford.

Elisa, who took over the pub a month ago, said: “It had been run purely for functions over the past couple of years but we really wanted to make it an independent pub again. It’s a beautiful pub in a part of the city that’s full of history and it’s got so much potential.

“We want it to be a family-friendly pub where people can come and spend a few hours. We’ve got a great beer garden, which we’ll be opening in the summer and we’ll also be hosting gigs, comedy nights and talks. We’ll also still be offering functions as it’s a great space for that.

“Deptford used to be so popular with its own drinking route, along with The Saltgrass and King’s Arms, and it would be great to bring that back again.”

Inside Hanover Place

Unlike the Italian food of the couple’s other venture, Hanover Place is serving tapas and British classics such as fish and chips, bubble and squeak and afternoon teas, as well as Wearside favourites such as panackelty - although it is serving the famous San Marino bread.

It’s closed on Mondays and Tuesdays and open from noon on Wednesday through to Sunday, when it serves Sunday lunch.

The pub underwent a major makeover from its previous guise as TJ Doyle’s in 2015 so little had to be done to the interiors, however, it’s been spruced up with additions including a blossom canopy feature.

Despite the on-going roadworks in Deptford, it’s business as usual at the pub which can be accessed via the roundabout near B&Q.