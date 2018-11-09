Midnight booze bid for new Bells Fish and Chips shop

A new branch of a family-run fish and chip empire could be allowed to open until midnight every day of the week.

Bells Fish Shop, which has been running for 60 years, is set to open its fourth operation in Finchale Road, Framwellgate Moor, Durham, creating 25 jobs.

An application lodged with Durham County Council’s licensing department is seeking to open and sell alcohol from 10am to midnight, Monday to Sunday.

This describes the venture, near the Arnison Centre retail park, as a ‘fish and chip shop takeaway with extensive restaurant seated area’.

It doesn’t specify capacity, but plans submitted with the request show 19 tables in the main dining area.

Bosses are not seeking permission to make seasonal variations to opening hours for events such as Christmas or Easter.

Business owner Graham Kennedy, who has been in the industry alongside his wife Alleson for 32 years, has invested in the transformation of a former derelict car showroom into a 9,000sq ft restaurant, takeaway and preparation centre.

The restaurant will add to branches in Market Square, Durham City, Sunderland Road, Gilesgate, and Craggs Road, Washington.

Mr Kennedy, who is as a qualified chef, launched his first takeaway at the age of 21.

Members of the public have until Friday, November 16, to submit comments on the application to Durham County Council’s licensing department.

James Harrison, Local Democracy Reporting Service