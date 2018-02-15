Hotel Chocolat to open cafe and shop in Sunderland

Sweet tooths are in for a treat when Hotel Chocolat opens its doors in Sunderland.

The popular chain, which has stores across the UK and Europe, is set to open in The Bridges on Friday, March 9.

Hotel Chocolat will occupy a unit opposite River Island and will also be operating a café at the same site, selling a range of drinks and foods including hot chocolats, coffee chocolats and teaolats.

To herald its arrival, Hotel Chocolat is hosting a customer shopping day on March 16, where visitors will be offered free samples and get a 15 per cent discount throughout the store.

“It’s great news that a luxury brand like Hotel Chocolat is coming to Sunderland adding to our already strong retail offering,” said Andy Bradley, centre director. “It’s a name that’s synonymous with quality and I’m sure it will be really well received – and enjoyed – by all our shoppers.”

Peter Harris, co-founder and development director of Hotel Chocolat, said: “We are thrilled to be expanding our portfolio with the launch of our first café store in Sunderland.

“Ideally placed in The Bridges, it promises to offer customers the perfect retreat, serving our signature cocoa-based drinks.”