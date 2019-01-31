15 of the best Chinese restaurants and takeaways in Sunderland according to TripAdvisor In the mood for food? These 15 restaurants are rated as the very best in Sunderland for Chinese food, according to TripAdvisor reviews. 1. Asiana Fusion Restaurant "First of all the food here is amazing. Delicious and very well presented. Secondly the service was fabulous." Average rating: 4.5/5 Google other Buy a Photo 2. Bar Shu Impression "The food tasted beautiful and large portions. I've not had a bad meal yet! 5th visit." Average rating: 4.5/5 Google other Buy a Photo 3. Lucky Star "I've lived in various places and can honestly say this is the best Chinese takeaway ever. Always piping hot and freshly cooked." Average rating: 5/5 Google other Buy a Photo 4. Oriental Experience "This Chinese is like dying and going to Chinese takeaway heaven. Taste is bang on and the quality of ingredients on another level." Average rating: 5/5 Google other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4