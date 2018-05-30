Britain’s Got Talent finalist Lost Voice Guy added to festival line-up

Fresh from winning a place in the final of Britain’s Got Talent, Lost Voice Guy has been added to the bill for this year’s South Tyneside Comedy Festival.

A former Sunderland school pupil and Sunderland City Council worker, the comedian, whose real name is Lee Ridley, has proven a firm favourite on the hit show.

Following his victory in a live semi-final on Monday, he’s now the bookies’ favourite to win the series and perform at the Royal Variety Performance.

Lee, who is unable to speak due to cerebral palsy and uses an iPad to communicate, has been a popular act on the comedy circuit for a number of years.

Now the former Barbara Priestman pupil, who worked in the communications department at Sunderland Council before pursuing a career in comedy, will be making North East audiences laugh once more when he appears at this summer’s South Tyneside Comedy Festival.

He’ll be taking to the stage at The Customs House, South Shields, with his latest show, Inspiration Porn, on Saturday, July 28.

Festival director Jason Cook said: “I’ve known Lee for years and we’ve had him here at the comedy club a few times so we are all behind him ahead of the final. I can’t wait to see his full show when he brings it to the festival, it’s going to be a real highlight”

•Tickets for Lost Voice Guy at South Tyneside Festival are on sale now priced at £8 from the box office on 0191 454 1234 or online at www.customshouse.co.uk.