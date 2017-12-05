Bethlehem comes to Durham

Durham will host a live nativity this week - complete with real camels.

As part of Christmas InDurham, Durham Business Improvement District (Durham BID) has unveiled plans for its third annual live nativity performed in partnership with St. Nicholas’ Church.

Taking place this Thursday at 6.15pm, the event will see parishioners from St Nicholas’ Church re-enact the greatest story ever told at Market Place.

Adam Deathe, business engagement manager at Durham BID, said: “The live nativity first made its debut in the city back in 2015 and I’m delighted to be working with the clergy and worshipers at St Nicholas’ Church once more to bring this much-loved family-friendly event back to Durham.

“Christmas is a time to come together and make special memories with your loved ones. The live nativity is just another reason to wrap up warm, come into Durham, and snuggle up next to your family and friends, as you enjoy the festivities unfold around you.

“It’s also the season of goodwill, and I must express an extra special thanks to Brian Hill and the congregational team at St Nicholas’ Church for their on-going support in what we believe is one of the North East’s largest outdoor nativity events.”

During the live nativity, shepherds bearing gifts and wise men will make their grand entrance on camels to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

Reverend Arun Arora, Vicar at St Nicolas’ Church, added: “Christmas is a very special time for us here at St Nics. It’s when we come together to the celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ and it’s our absolute pleasure to be supporting Adam and Durham BID to be able to bring this story to life for all to enjoy.

“Christmas is a time for coming together; being a community, peace and goodwill, so we’re especially pleased to be able to show our support for the BID once more and work together to help spread festive cheer across Durham again this winter.”

The live nativity is free to attend. Due its popularity over previous years, visitors are advised to arrive in the Market Place early to secure a spot.