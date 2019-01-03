Young Sunderland dancer to appear in Matthew Bourne’s new Romeo & Juliet production

Matthew Bourne’s pioneering dance company New Adventures has cast six young dancers from the North East in its world premiere production of Romeo and Juliet which will appear at Newcastle Theatre Royal from October 9 to 12.

Bourne’s Romeo and Juliet is a passionate and contemporary re-imagining of Shakespeare’s classic love story.

Andrew Scott will appear on stage in Newcastle

Bursting with youth, vitality and Bourne’s trademark storytelling, Britain’s brightest young dance talent join the New Adventures company for this world premiere production.

As part of New Adventures’ ambition to support the next generation of on-stage talent, the Romeo and Juliet UK tour will feature the finest emerging male and female dancers from each UK region.

The search began in April 2018 with a call-out for young dancers currently in training aged between 16 and 19.

Attracting over 1,000 applications and following a UK-wide audition tour, local young cast members will perform at each venue alongside the New Adventures company.

During the show’s run at Newcastle Theatre Royal, the six young cast members will include: Louis Baxter, from Bishop Auckland, Sam Curruthers, from Whitley Bay, Kayleigh Oborka-Letman, from Germany but now living in Newcastle, Lisa Robinson, from Durham, Andrew Scott, from Sunderland, and Chloe Shutt, from Darlington.

Celebrated choreographer Matthew Bourne said: “New Adventures’ Romeo and Juliet will be a celebration of youthful energy, talent and creativity both on and off-stage and, uniquely, in all aspects of choreography, design and music through the appointment of a series of ‘Young Associate Artists’.

“As we enter our fourth decade as a company I’m finding the development of young talent ever more important and fulfilling. Our new company of Romeo and Juliet features a staggering 97 young dancers making their debuts with us; some are joining us as part of their third year of training, others have come through our company initiatives such as Swan School, A Summer Adventure and, of course, our production of Lord of the Flies, which inspired so many young men to seek careers in dance.”

•Romeo & Juliet is at Newcastle’s Theatre Royal from October 9-12. Tickets from Tel. 08448 11 21 21.