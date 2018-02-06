Young Sunderland artists shine in annual arts award

Budding Picassos are in the spotlight for an exhibition celebrating the city’s young artists.

This year’s Sunderland Youth Arts Exhibition has gone on display at Arts Centre Washington until March 24, showcasing the work of talented artists from across Sunderland and Washington aged 11-20.

This year the arts centre received over 170 entries including paintings, drawings, sculptures, and photography from schools, youth groups and individuals from all over the city.

Matthew Blyth, audience development officer, Arts Centre Washington, said: “We are once again privileged to host the Sunderland Youth Arts Exhibition. “This year we have had over 175 entries which we believe is a record. The talent possessed by some of the young people in this city is truly breath-taking.

“Sunderland’s 2021 City of Culture Bid galvanised a new passion for culture in the city and inspired us to imagine what is possible. Despite the result, it is now our job to take that momentum forward and enthuse a new generation to realise their potential in the field of arts and culture.”

A special preview of the exhibition was held at Arts Centre Washington when the winners were announced by Sunderland’s Mayor, coun Doris MacKnight.

The exhibition was judged by an independent panel comprising of artists Frank Styles and Barrie West and Dean Turnbull from Northern Gallery for

Contemporary Art.

There were two categories 11 – 14 years and 15 – 20 years, with five winners announced in the younger age category and six in the older. The

exhibition is part of the city’s highly acclaimed Young Achievers Awards which is now in its 24th year.

Each winner will be recognised at this year’s awards ceremony at the Stadium of Light.

The winners are:

11 - 14

Thomas Bellfield - Farringdon Community Academy

Rachel Hughes - Farringdon Community Academy

Louisa Stimpson - Venerable Bede CE Academy

Kyra Sidhu - St Robert of Newminster

Grace Bentley - Houghton Kepier

15 – 20

Laura Giles - Southmoor Academy

Amy Usher - St Robert of Newminster

Joseph Ridley - St Robert of Newminster

Shannon Evans - Southmoor Academy

Arun Nair - St Aidan’s Catholic Academy 6th Form

Kiera Simpson - Southmoor Academy

